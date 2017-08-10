Price Alerts

EPS Announces Price Increase

August 10, 2017
MARENGO, IL - As a result of a market supply situation regarding purified isophthalic acid (PIA), which is a key raw material in the production of polyester resins and water-reducible resins, EPS is electing to increase prices of products that contain PIA by 10 cents per pound effective Sept. 1, 2017. The price of PIA as listed in ICIS has increased from $0.70/lb to $1.20/lb over the past 8 months.

Customers should contact their local sales representative with any questions they have regarding this notice.

