Axalta Boosts Refinish Learning and Developing Offering in United States and Canada

PHILADELPHIA - Axalta Coating Systems announced enhanced refinish learning and development offerings available to customers in the United States and Canada including live virtual training classes and an enhanced Master Certification. The new offerings further strengthen Axalta’s learning and development program that includes classroom, hands-on and e-learning options.

Axalta’s live virtual training, which covers the same curricula taught at Axalta’s Learning and Development Centers, is a solution for paint technicians who recognize the value of face-to-face learning, but are not able to travel. Over two morning sessions, a qualified refinish instructor trains participants via a live, interactive, web-based broadcast. In the afternoons, participants apply newly learned skills to a project, and then upload a brief video for the instructor to review and issue a certificate of completion.

Axalta’s enhanced Master Certification program allows refinish technicians who complete 100-, 200- and 300-level courses in person, online or virtually to earn a Master Certification in Refinish after completing a 400-level course. 400-level courses are exclusively offered at Axalta’s Customer Experience Center located on the Hendrick Motor Sports campus in Concord, North Carolina. Recipients of the Master Certification also claim space on the facility’s “Wall of Fame” for all future visitors to see.

To learn more, visit Axalta’s training page.