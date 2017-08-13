The Powder Coating Research Group Expands into New Laboratory

COLUMBUS, OH - The Powder Coating Research Group (PCR Group) has relocated to a new facility in Columbus, Ohio. PCR Group, an independent research and development company, recently moved to 1823 O’Brien Rd. on Columbus’ west side. The new facility boasts a 3000-square-foot operation including an expanded processing area, two isolated spray rooms, a comprehensive testing lab and conference room.

“Our new location gives us greater processing and evaluation capabilities,” said Senior Testing Manager, Nick Page. “In addition, this modern facility offers greater convenience and amenities compared to our former downtown location.” The PCR Group will host the 2017 PC Summit in October at the Columbus Westin and in their new lab.