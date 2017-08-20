Cortec Partners with Majemac Enterprises
August 20, 2017
No Comments
ST. PAUL, MN – Cortec® Corp. recently renewed its distribution agreement with Majemac Enterprises for regional distribution of corrosion inhibitor additives for the CASE market in the Southeast United States. States included in the agreement are Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Markus Bieber, Director of Sales (Coatings & Additives), said he is “very excited to have the renewed commitment of Jack McMahon and his team to grow the corrosion inhibitor business in this region.”
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.