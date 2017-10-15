Spherix Mineral Products Partners with ChemSpec

UNIONTOWN, OH - ChemSpec Ltd., Uniontown, Ohio, and Spherix® Mineral Products, Lexington, South Carolina, recently entered into a distribution arrangement in which ChemSpec distributes the Dispersix™ brand of HCR silicone processing additives. ChemSpec will represent Spherix in both the United States and México.

Partnering with Spherix Mineral Products further allows ChemSpec to deliver enhanced solutions to the silicone compounding market. Dispersix is a growing family of hybrid inorganic-organic microspheres that are optimized for HCR silicone cure chemistry. The Dispersix product line offers new and improved technical solutions in the processing and overall performance of silica-reinforced HCR compounds. These materials are ideal for easy-to-engineer, value-added property gains without significant changes in overall physical properties.

Dave Moreland, ChemSpec’s President, commented on the new partnership, “We are excited to partner with Spherix Mineral Products and represent their Dispersix silicone additives line. Their innovative processing and technical support is what our customers need to continue to grow and expand their markets. Whenever we can build a relationship with a supplier that serves our customers with unique solutions and improvements to age-old manufacturing challenges, we do our absolute best to take advantage of the opportunity. We think the Spherix team and their products can do this in many different ways. Part of our mission statement is ‘to maintain a business posture adaptable to the changes and opportunities’ in the polymer compounding industry. I’m happy to say that I believe this supplier and product line will help us continue to satisfy this requirement from both technical and environmental stewardship perspective.”

A subsidiary of Paris-based Safic-Alcan, ChemSpec Ltd. is a management-owned chemical distribution firm.