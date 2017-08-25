Kemper System Names West Coast Regional Sales Manager

WEST SENECA, NY – Kemper System America Inc. has named Lynn Walters West Coast Regional Sales Manager with responsibility for expanding sales and educating architects, consultants and contractors across the region about the company’s range of barrier solutions for the building envelope.

Based in the San Francisco area, he joins the company from STS Coatings Inc., acquired by Kemper System last year, and brings more than two decades of sales and marketing experience to his new role.

Walters currently serves on the board of directors of the Reflective Insulation Manufacturers Association and as committee chair for the Strategic Alliance for the Air Barrier Association of America. He is also a member of the Cool Roof Rating Council, RCI and ASTM International.

At STS Coatings, Walters served nine years as National Sales Manager and also as Product Manager representing HeatBloc-ULTRA™ radiant heat barrier. Before that, he spent 12 years as West Coast Sales Manager for the OEM Building Products Division of BASF.

For over 60 years, Kemper System has been a global industry leader in cold liquid-applied, reinforced roofing and waterproofing. The company offers a full range of building envelope solutions to protect against weather, preserve the integrity of surfaces, and enhance the comfort and value of buildings.