Artemis Capital Partners Acquires StanChem Inc.

EAST BERLIN, CT – StanChem Inc., a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and coatings, has been acquired by Artemis Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on differentiated industrial technology companies.

Founded in 1968, StanChem specializes in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of emulsion polymers, adhesives and specialty coatings for a variety of applications including paints, paper and packaging, building products, textiles, and non-wovens. In addition to its specialty polymers business, StanChem produces and markets the Albi line of flame retardant products. Consistent with Artemis’ investment strategy, StanChem possesses a compelling combination of differentiated process and product solutions, a blue-chip customer base, and significant growth potential. According to StanChem’s management team, that growth will be fueled by a new era of innovation and investment.

“Using the ‘Voice of our Customer’ as our guide, we are excited to systematically expand our R&D capabilities to deliver new emulsion polymers and Albi coatings to our new and existing customers, applications, and markets,” said Paul Stenson, StanChem’s Vice President of Technology, Sales, & Marketing.

Stephen McGuff, StanChem’s Vice President of Operations, concurred, “StanChem’s existing process technology is both formidable and flexible, and we plan to further invest in our people, technology, and equipment to realize StanChem’s full potential as a world-class manufacturer in the specialty polymers industry. After we have implemented our investment plans, we will have significantly increased the company’s capacity and capabilities.”

In addition to Stenson and McGuff, Michael Foley, Peter Hunter, and James Ward will join StanChem’s board of directors on behalf of Artemis, with Foley serving as the company’s new Chairman.