Company News

ChemSpec Announces Distribution Agreement with Dow

DistributorsServices-126217275.jpg
September 8, 2017
KEYWORDS additives for coatings / Distributor Agreements
Reprints
No Comments

UNIONTOWN, OH — ChemSpec Ltd., Uniontown, Ohio, has entered in a distribution agreement with The Dow Chemical Co. in which ChemSpec will distribute WALSRODER™ Nitrocellulose and WALSRODER™ NC-Chip products across the United States.

WALSRODER Nitrocellulose and NC-Chips are derivatives of cellulose and commonly known as cellulose nitrate. These products are used in a wide array of coating applications, but are most commonly used as binders in printing ink and wood coating formulas. WALSRODER Nitrocellulose products come in a variety of options, such as high- and low-viscosity grades and dampened with isopropanol, ethanol or water. WALSRODER NC-CHIPS come plasticized with phthalate-free plasticizers.

ChemSpec, a member of the Paris-based SAFIC-ALCAN family of companies, is a management-owned North American specialty chemical distributor with offices both in the United States and Mexico. The company supplies industrial additive products into the CASE compounding markets.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.