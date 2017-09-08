ChemSpec Announces Distribution Agreement with Dow

UNIONTOWN, OH — ChemSpec Ltd., Uniontown, Ohio, has entered in a distribution agreement with The Dow Chemical Co. in which ChemSpec will distribute WALSRODER™ Nitrocellulose and WALSRODER™ NC-Chip products across the United States.

WALSRODER Nitrocellulose and NC-Chips are derivatives of cellulose and commonly known as cellulose nitrate. These products are used in a wide array of coating applications, but are most commonly used as binders in printing ink and wood coating formulas. WALSRODER Nitrocellulose products come in a variety of options, such as high- and low-viscosity grades and dampened with isopropanol, ethanol or water. WALSRODER NC-CHIPS come plasticized with phthalate-free plasticizers.

ChemSpec, a member of the Paris-based SAFIC-ALCAN family of companies, is a management-owned North American specialty chemical distributor with offices both in the United States and Mexico. The company supplies industrial additive products into the CASE compounding markets.