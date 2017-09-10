Following the successful launch of two FDA compliant coatings into North America’s rail industry last year, AkzoNobel has gained additional FDA approval for one of two new high-performance chemical-resistant linings to help the rail industry protect tank and hopper cars from an expanded range of chemical corrosion.

Suitable for new rail cars or for maintaining existing fleets, owners, OEM’s and repair shops can now simplify product range, while boosting productivity, throughput and protection in car interiors

Devchem® 253HS is a high-solids, one-coat epoxy novolac lining that provides exceptional resistance to a wide range of highly corrosive chemicals and solvents over a variety of temperatures and pressures.

Interline® 994 is a two-component, chemical-resistant phenolic epoxy novolac lining that is FDA approved for rail car interiors that carry harsh corrosive liquids and oils at high temperatures, including molten sulfur.

Tim Schaffer, AkzoNobel’s North America Key Account Manager for Rail, commented, “These easy-to-use, fast-drying chemical-resistant linings dramatically increase the level of protection in rail car interiors. Whether transporting high-temperature crude oil, hydrocarbons and vegetable oils, plastic pellets, or highly corrosive solids like potash and rock salt, our focused mission is to help the rail industry increase productivity, ensure compliance, and extend maintenance lifecycles through advanced coating technologies and technical support.”

