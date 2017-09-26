Names in the News

D.B. Becker Hires New Account Manager

September 26, 2017
CLINTON, NJ – Niki Milanovic has joined D.B. Becker, a Maroon Group company, as an Account Manager. Milanovic started her career in 2014 as a Technical Service Chemist for Evonik Corp. in the TEGO Coating Additives business line, where she specialized in dispersant technology. She is based in Florida.

“Niki is a nice addition to our team,” said Mike Maginnis, S.E. Regional Sales Manager. “She has a solid understanding of the coatings and adhesives industry and a good start to working with customers. We expect the learning curve, heading into full-time sales, to be a short one with strong benefits from her work in the lab. We’re happy to have her on board.”

Founded in 1954, D.B. Becker is a distributor of specialty resins, additives, pigments and packaging, with operations based in Clinton, New Jersey. 

