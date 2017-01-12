Advanced Coatings 2017 Takes Place in April

HOUSTON – Advanced Coatings 2017 will take place April 10-11, 2017, in Houston. Topics of the conference include smart coatings, polymers, new coating methods, analytical methods, oilfield chemicals, chemical additives and formulations processing.

Open to the novice or the experienced researcher, the conference will benefit decision makers who are research and development practitioners, engineers, technical managers and academics. It also provides a number of networking opportunities during the event.

For additional information about the conference, visit http://www.advcoatings.org.