Furnace Mineral Products Inc. Joins Castolin Eutectic Group

BAD SODEN, Germany - The Castolin Eutectic Group, a division of the Messer Eutectic Castolin GmbH Holding with headquarters in Bad Soden, Germany, announced the acquisition of Furnace Mineral Products (FMP) Inc. on Feb. 1, 2017. A privately owned corporation based in Toronto, FMP specializes in the research, development, manufacture and field application of innovative, inorganic-hybrid coatings.

Coatings produced by FMP have found success primarily in the power generation industry but are also applicable across a spectrum of industries where innovative wear or corrosion protection solutions are required. FMP enjoys a strong presence in the United States. The company has recently entered markets in the Middle East and Asia.

Adding FMP to the Castolin Eutectic Group compliments other recent acquisitions, including Whertec Inc. and Monitor Coatings, to strengthen the group’s position as a leading global player in providing the broadest range of innovative protective coating solutions to the industry. Both Whertec’s and FMP’s application capabilities fit well to Castolin Eutectic’s 111 years of dedication to conserve the earth’s resources, enhance plant performance and reduce maintenance costs through technology while providing an industry-leading level of quality and service.