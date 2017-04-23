BASF and Landa Announce Partnership

NUERNBERG, Germany – BASF and Landa Labs announced a strategic long-term partnership in which BASF will employ Landa’s nano-pigment technology in a new portfolio of easy dispersible ultra-high-transparency pigments marketed under the Colors & Effects brand. This development will offer unprecedented color depth while significantly simplifying the production of automotive coatings.

“We are very excited to partner with Landa in this cutting-edge venture,” said Alexander Haunschild, Senior Vice President, Pigments, BASF. “We see the remarkable impact that Benny Landa and his company are having in the printing industry and are proud to bring this amazing technology to our customers in the automotive coatings market. This long-term collaboration demonstrates our commitment to differentiate our customers’ business by bringing new technology to demanding markets.”

The Landa nano-pigment technology – originally developed for the printing industry – allows BASF to introduce a new generation of Colors & Effects pigments with the highest quality consistency for the final automotive coating. The smaller size and narrower particle distribution leads to a thinner, higher chroma coating.