Axalta Coating Systems Adds Resources to Offices in Spain

PHILADELPHIA - Axalta Coating Systems announced the growth of its Global Services Center in Asturias, Spain. The company welcomed new employees already selected as part of a talent acquisition drive in cooperation with the University of Oviedo that began in March 2017 to bring additional resources to Axalta. The number of employees at the location may continue to increase in line with the growing needs of the company’s finance, human resources, procurement, information technology and logistics activities housed at the Global Services Center.

“Our aim in expanding our Asturias Global Services Center is to strengthen its role as a center of excellence with a global reach. The added efficiencies and synergies will ensure we are well placed for future growth. We are delighted to have talented graduates from the University of Oviedo to help us make this happen,” said Joe McDougall, Axalta’s Senior Vice President, Global Branding, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Axalta established its presence in Asturias in 2002. Since then, the company has expanded its footprint in the area and developed a strong, mutually beneficial partnership with the University of Oviedo.

Elisa Miguélez Gonzalez, Vice-Rector for Student Affairs at the University of Oviedo, said, “It is wonderful to be able to offer our graduates the opportunity to work in a successful global company such as Axalta and to apply the knowledge gained during their degree courses in the real world.”

With a more than 400-year history, the University of Oviedo is a public higher education and research institution. It offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate degrees in all areas, as well as postgraduate degree programs in collaboration with other national and international universities and more than 500 companies.