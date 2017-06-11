NACE International Institute and Master Painters Institute Join Forces

HOUSTON ‒ NACE International Institute (NII) has acquired Master Painters Institute (MPI), the leading paint performance certification organization in North America. In this new partnership, NII and MPI will provide a single source for coatings information that meets business requirements for architectural and industrial coatings and will advance the quality of training and certification opportunities for commercial and industrial coatings professionals worldwide.

“Our organizations are a natural fit,” said NII President Chris Fowler. "The NACE Institute will bring to MPI its resources in the areas of standards, training and certification, which will benefit the quality of the commercial coatings profession while merging the coatings expertise of professionals on both the commercial and industrial side.”

The partnership will bring the expanded resources of the NACE Institute to MPI while leaving MPI to continue to operate in the same manner it has for years. MPI’s products and services, which include the MPI Approved Product Listing, product testing, training and standards, will remain the same.

“MPI and the NACE International Institute share the same commitment to quality and professionalism,” said Helena Seelinger, Executive Director of the NACE International Institute. “We are happy to be joining forces with MPI to support industry owners in their search for asset protection by qualified coatings products, while also bringing high-quality education and certification opportunities to our combined stakeholders. Demand for commercial coatings inspectors in Canada, the U.S. and abroad is increasing, and NII and MPI are working together to cultivate qualified inspectors to meet these needs.”

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, MPI’s employees are remaining in their roles to support the organization without changes to current operations.

The NACE International Institute was formed in 2012 to focus on certification and activities to advance the corrosion profession. The Institute supports the growth and quality of certification for the corrosion-control field, improves the business conditions of the industry, and advances knowledge through certification programs that promote public safety, protect the environment and reduce the economic impact of corrosion.