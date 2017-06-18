Hexion Inc. Announces Leadership Change

COLUMBUS, OH - Hexion Inc. announced the planned retirement of Craig O. Morrison, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, after more than 12 years of service and a distinguished career in the chemical and industrial industries.

Craig A. Rogerson has been elected Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hexion Inc. effective July 10, 2017. Rogerson is the former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemtura Corp., a position he held from December 2008 until April 21, 2017. Prior to Chemtura, Rogerson had a 27-year career at Hercules Inc. serving in various senior management roles including Chief Executive Officer and President from December 2003 until November 2008. Rogerson serves on the boards of PPL Corp., the American Chemistry Council, the Society of Chemical Industry and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

“We would like to thank Craig Morrison for his leadership, dedication and service to Hexion since its formation in 2005. Craig has built a leading global specialty chemical company and world-class management team, and we wish him well in his retirement,” said Scott Kleinman, Lead Partner, Apollo Global Management. “In addition, we would also like to welcome Craig Rogerson to Hexion and believe he is uniquely qualified to serve as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Craig Rogerson is an outstanding leader with deep operating expertise and proven track record of successfully managing complex, global business portfolios.”

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. The company serves the wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management LLC.