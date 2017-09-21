ASRC Industrial Services Acquires US Coatings Inc.

CONCORD, CA – ASRC Industrial Services (AIS), Concord, California, has acquired US Coatings Inc. (USC), a Mobile, Alabama-based marine specialty coating company. USC will become a component of AIS’s Construction, Maintenance and Repair (CMR) operating group.

Founded in 2005, USC specializes in providing interior tank coating, cleaning and surface preparation services for assorted marine vessel tanks, including cargo, ballast and freshwater. USC is also an applicator of advanced coatings and protective systems for marine hulls, decks and superstructures.

“I am pleased to welcome the talented workforce of USC to the AIS family of companies,” said Greg Johnson, President and CEO of AIS. “The acquisition of USC is a critical step in achieving the long-term vision for AIS and immediately augments the current capabilities and geographic footprint of the CMR operating group.”

USC operates across the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic, serving multiple end-markets within the marine industry, including transportation, logistics, tourism, leisure, commercial fishing and the Federal Government.

“Today is an important and exciting milestone for the employees and customers of USC,” said Cecil Williams, USC’s President. “I believe becoming a part of the AIS platform will provide increased development opportunities for our employees while also allowing us to increase our service offerings to current and future customers.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corp., AIS provides industrial and environmental services. The company has more than 1,700 employees and operations throughout the continental United States.