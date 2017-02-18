Anderson Process Acquires Werner-Todd Pump Co.

BROOKFIELD, WI — Anderson Process, one of the Midwest’s leading suppliers of process equipment and services, has acquired Werner-Todd Pump Co., a long-standing pump distributor and service provider in the Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky regions.

Starting March 6, 2017, Werner-Todd will begin operating and conducting business under the Anderson Process name and brand. The acquisition and merger is being completed to leverage synergies in existing infrastructures, as well as add to the product offering and service capabilities of both organizations. The resulting company will represent one of the largest dedicated process equipment distributors in the Midwest in both size and reach. After the acquisition, Anderson Process will have warehouse and service facilities in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. This will provide the company the physical footprint necessary to specify and deliver a complete offering of process equipment, including pumps, hose, filtration and more, to the entire Midwest region.

Anderson Process anticipates minimal changes or interruptions to the current operations at Werner-Todd or in the day-to-day experience of their existing client base. Beyond necessary changes to invoicing and billing logistics, the company foresees limited changes in personnel or how customers do business with the organization. Additional information regarding the changeover process will be communicated to existing customers and suppliers in the coming weeks.