Anderson Process Acquires American Controls Inc.

BROOKFIELD, WI — Anderson Process, a supplier of process equipment and services in the Midwest, has acquired American Controls Inc., a pump distributor and service provider in Michigan and northern Ohio.

The acquisition will capitalize on complementary product and service offerings between the two companies and continue Anderson Process' initiative of becoming one of the Midwest's largest dedicated process equipment distributors in both size and reach. Earlier this year, the purchase of another pump distributor and service provider, Werner Todd Pump Co., increased the company's presence in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

After the American Controls Inc. acquisition, Anderson Process will have warehouse and service facilities in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. This will provide the physical presence necessary to specify and supply a comprehensive line of process equipment, including pumps, hoses, filtration and more, to nearly any organization in the Midwest region.

The rollout of the Anderson Process brand to American Controls Inc.'s territory and existing customers will occur over the course of the coming months.

If any existing American Controls Inc. customers or other process professionals in Michigan or northern Ohio wish to discuss the transition, Anderson Process asks that they contact their current American Controls Inc. representative or call 248/476.7782.