Sikkens ProLuxe Takes on New PPG Name

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA - PPG announced that its SIKKENS® PROLUXE™ wood finishes will now carry the PPG name. Joining the PPG family as PPG ProLuxe wood finishes, the premium lineup touts all of the beauty and dependability that pros have come to expect from the Sikkens ProLuxe brand, backed by the power of PPG.

The PPG ProLuxe product line will contain all of the same Sikkens ProLuxe products and formulas, but will now showcase the updated PPG ProLuxe name and new packaging.

Professionals who want to leverage the power of PPG ProLuxe can apply to be part of the PERFECTPRO™ contractor program. This program provides access to product tools, a product training manual and technical support to help build knowledge of PPG ProLuxe products, application expertise and a strong customer base. To learn more about becoming a PerfectPro contractor, visit www.perfectwoodstains.com/perfectpro.