Marco Adds New Line of Blast Systems

DAVENPORT, IA - Marco has added a new line of blast systems with the introduction of the Vapormaster® 6.5 Cu. Ft. Abrasive Blasting Pot. This blast pot system creates a water and abrasive mixture to prepare a blast surface while minimizing dust generated during the blasting process. Lower dust levels increase visibility and reduce the time required to clean the work area.

Matt Molumby, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Manufacturing, and Technology, commented, “We are excited to have a blast solution for customers where containment isn’t an option, but they still need the high production rates of traditional blasting.”

Visit Marco on the web at www.marco.us, or call 1.800.BLAST.IT (800/252.7848).