AkzoNobel Develops Novel Technology for Manufacture of Ethylene Amines

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals business has developed a novel technology platform for producing ethylene amines and their derivatives from ethylene oxide. As well as significantly reducing raw material consumption per ton of product, it also offers a substantially improved cost and sustainability profile when compared with existing processes.

The flexibility of the technology will allow the selective production of a wide range of end products, enabling the company to expand its amines product offering. AkzoNobel intends to start construction of a demonstration plant in 2018 to showcase the competitiveness of the platform and validate the products with customers.

The range of ethylene amines targeted includes, but is not limited to, DETA (diethylenetriamine) and TETA (triethylenetetramine), which are key building blocks in a number of growth applications such as epoxy curing, oil and road additives, and paper.

"We are excited to announce this technology, which underlines our commitment to the global ethylene amines market," said Joppe Smit, General Manager of AkzoNobel's Ethylene Amines business. "It offers unique benefits to our customers in comparison to mainstream technology, and we strongly believe it has the potential to become a game-changer in the industry."

Egbert Henstra, Managing Director of AkzoNobel's Ethylene and Sulfur Derivatives business, added, "Launching this technology strengthens our product portfolio and will further improve the company's position as one of the leaders in the ethylene amines industry. Establishing this unique position is of strategic importance to our business."

Peter Nieuwenhuizen, RD&I Director of Specialty Chemicals at AkzoNobel, explained that substantial efforts have been made to protect the new technology platform via a comprehensive patent portfolio.