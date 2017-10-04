Orion Engineered Carbons Appoints Sales Manager for South America

SÃO PAULO – Simone Pereira has been promoted to Sales Manager, South America, for Orion Engineered Carbons. In her new role, Pereira oversees all facets of Orion’s sales efforts throughout Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay, and assists in developing new strategic initiatives in industrial markets for Orion’s Specialty Carbon Blacks business.

Prior to joining Orion Engineered Carbons in 2014 as Business Coordinator, Pereira held technical service and development and sales positions with Eastman Chemical Co., Dow Chemical, SunChemical do Brasil and Styron do Brazil. She managed accounts in the coatings, plastics, adhesives and inks industries and developed an understanding of all levels of the carbon black industry.

A Six Sigma-certified Green Belt, Pereira earned her Master’s Degree in Materials Engineering with an emphasis on Polymers from the Universidade Federal de São Carlos in São Carlos, São Paulo.