RPM Increases Cash Dividend

MEDINA, OH – RPM International Inc. has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on Oct. 31, 2017, to stockholders of record as of Oct. 16, 2017. This payment represents a 6.7% increase over the $0.30 quarterly cash dividend paid at this time last year.

This action marks RPM’s 44th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1% of all 19,000 publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for this period of time or longer, according to the 2017 edition of the “Mergent Handbook of Dividend Achievers.”