ACS Technical Products Appoints Business Development Manager

October 12, 2017
GRIFFITH, IN - ACS Technical Products, Griffith, Indiana, has named Bill Leightner Business Development Manager. In this role, Leightner will develop sales and marketing strategies, lead sales efforts for new raw materials designed for CASE markets, and spearhead efforts to expand its epoxy diluent, plasticizer and coalescent platforms.

ACS produces a variety of technologies including plasticizers, reactive diluents, ultralow-VOC coalescing agents and epoxidation products.

