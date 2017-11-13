Huber Engineered Materials Appoints New President

ATLANTA — Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), a division of the J.M. Huber Corp. (Huber), announced that Dan Krawczyk has been appointed HEM President, effective Nov. 1, 2017. Krawczyk remains a member of the HEM Board of Directors and Huber Management Council.

Before becoming the President of HEM, Krawczyk served as Huber's Executive Vice President (EVP) of Strategy & Corporate Development since 2013. He brings more than 20 years of experience in industrial and consumer products, including expertise in financial management, strategy, corporate development, marketing and operations to his new leadership role.

Before joining Huber, Krawczyk was EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Gibson Guitar Corp. He also was Global Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Marketing for Belden and has held financial and operational leadership roles at DTE Energy, Delphi Automotive and Ford Motor Co.

Looking ahead, Krawczyk plans to lead HEM into a new era of growth and change in order to successfully position the company for future generations of shareholders and employees.

"Building on a strong track record of focused market leadership, superior customer service and operational excellence, HEM has a unique opportunity today to leverage its manufacturing and applications expertise in order to pursue growth in its core businesses and expand across a range of premium functional ingredient business segments," Krawczyk said. "We look forward to creating long-term sustainable value for all the HEM stakeholders."

Krawczyk's leadership was instrumental in Huber's largest acquisition in over 10 years, the 2016 purchase of the Martinswerk business from Albemarle Corp. to become part of HEM's Fire Retardant Additives business unit and create a global leading non-halogen flame retardants business. In addition, Krawczyk led Huber's $630 million sale of HEM's Silica business unit to Evonik Industries AG in 2017.