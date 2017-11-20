Product of the Week
Premier Critical Color Inspection Systems

gti pow
November 20, 2017
GTI’s ColorMatcher® series will help you evaluate color with confidence. Four standard models are available; each includes five light sources, ColorGuard II (tracks lamp usage for each source), a push-button lamp selector, and automatic light source sequencing. All models conform to industry standards including ASTM D1729-2009, SAE J361, ISO 3668, and BS-950 Part 2. The CMB-2540 is a similar size and perfect replacement for SpectraLight booths.
