Premier Critical Color Inspection Systems
GTI’s ColorMatcher® series will help you evaluate color with confidence. Four standard models are available; each includes five light sources, ColorGuard II (tracks lamp usage for each source), a push-button lamp selector, and automatic light source sequencing. All models conform to industry standards including ASTM D1729-2009, SAE J361, ISO 3668, and BS-950 Part 2. The CMB-2540 is a similar size and perfect replacement for SpectraLight booths.
