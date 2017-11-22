NACD Presents Lifetime Achievement Award to David B. Garner

SAN ANTONIO, TX – The National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) awarded the association's Lifetime Achievement Award to David B. Garner of Brenntag North America Inc. He received the award during the Business Meeting at NACD's 46th Annual Meeting. This is only the sixth time in the 46-year history of NACD that this award has been given.

Garner has dedicated his career to enhancing safety through training, mentorship, exercises and drills, and incentive programs as well as the creation of management systems with metrics to demonstrate improvement in safety.

He has spent many hours providing NACD staff and peers in the industry with information, guidance and support through regulatory comments, communicating the hard work NACD members perform day in and day out to key stakeholders, and advocating for better laws and regulations.

Roger Harris, President and CEO of Producers Chemical and a previous recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, said, "Dave is the consummate safety professional. Over the years, he has taught us what it means to take safety seriously. He's been a mentor, educator, a resource to some and a role model to everyone. It is my distinct pleasure to present this Lifetime Achievement Award to my trusted friend and colleague, David B. Garner."