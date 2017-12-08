AkzoNobel to Expand Colloidal Silica Capacity in Sweden

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel's Specialty Chemicals business is investing more than €4 million to increase production capacity in Sweden for its Levasil CC-branded product line of patented surface-modified colloidal silica. The expansion will help meet growing customer demand and will strengthen the company's market leadership position.

A product of two natural ingredients - sand and water - colloidal silica is a versatile product that enhances and improves key functionalities of other products and manufacturing processes. With production facilities in Asia (Taiwan and China), Europe (Germany and Sweden) and the Americas (Brazil and United States), AkzoNobel is a leading global producer of colloidal silica products. The business'; main markets include electronics, coatings, construction and catalysts, as well as batteries.

"Within our Levasil Colloidal Silica brand, we have a very diverse product portfolio and are experiencing growing demand in various markets, such as coatings, where Levasil CC supports the industry in its switch from solventborne coatings to waterborne alternatives," said Ann Lindgärde, Director of Levasil Colloidal Silica at AkzoNobel. "We also anticipate future growth as we continue to research and develop new applications for a range of industries."

The expansion, at the Bohus facility close to Gothenburg, is expected to be completed by late 2018.