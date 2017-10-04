Axalta Announces New Appointments

PHILADELPHIA - Axalta Coating Systems announced that Robert Ferris has joined the company as Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer. As chief company spokesperson, he will be responsible for developing and executing internal and external communications strategy and will also oversee the company’s global corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

In tandem with Ferris’ appointment, Matthew Winokur, formerly Vice President, Corporate Affairs, has been named Axalta’s Vice President of Sustainability. In this new position at the company, he will partner closely with Axalta’s business leaders, customers and other stakeholders to integrate, optimize and communicate the company’s sustainability initiatives associated with its supply chain, manufacturing, coatings, product application technologies and CSR programs.

Over the course of almost 13 years at Honeywell, Ferris was chief spokesperson on all global corporate and financial media, developed and executed a corporate thought leadership strategy, and was a member of its global communications leadership council and global government relations team. Before joining Honeywell, he served as a Senior Vice President at the GCI Group, a global PR Agency in New York City, providing counsel to firms on corporate and capital market strategic issues including M&A, IPOs, crisis communications and regulatory compliance.

Winokur joined Axalta in 2013 and has been responsible for the company’s external and internal facing communications including the website, corporate responsibility programs, corporate marketing, and external and internal communications strategy. Prior to Axalta, he was Executive Vice President of Ogilvy Public Relations where he managed global reputation campaigns for government and corporate clients. Previously, he held a series of positions at Philip Morris International and The Altria Group of Companies.