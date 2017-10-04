Azelis Americas Combines P.T. Hutchins with Ribelin

ANTWERP, Belgium - Azelis Americas announced the combination of the P.T. Hutchins and Ribelin companies, extending the Ribelin brand into the western region. Jordan Muller, General Manager of Ribelin, will lead the combined companies.

“The CASE market segment is vitally important, and we need to continuously improve our ability to service the market’s changing demands. The newly expanded Ribelin will allow our CASE segment to better serve our customers, our principals and our employees,” said Frank Bergonzi, CEO and President of Azelis Americas.

“We had significant success and positive feedback from our principals and customers with the integration of EW Kaufmann into the GMZ brand last year. We decided it makes perfect sense to do the same with P.T. Hutchins and Ribelin, especially given the fact that the Ribelin brand has been a renowned leader in the CASE market for over 80 years,” said Dan Gruber, Managing Director CASE, Azelis Americas.

The newly expanded Ribelin stretches from Florida to Seattle and demonstrates the commitment of Azelis to the CASE market segment. It is comprised of a team of highly trained, dedicated technical sales representatives, supported by application labs with degreed chemists, technical marketing, and best-in-class customer service. It will continue to bring value and accelerated growth to Azelis’ principal partners and to over 7,000 customers across the United States. The planned integration is scheduled for completion by Jan. 1, 2018.

Pat Lancaster, currently Vice President of Sales for P.T. Hutchins on the West Coast, will continue as Vice President of Sales for Ribelin in the West, reporting to Jordan Muller. Lancaster and the current customer service/other back office personnel will remain in Southern California.

Doug Kercher, current General Manager of P.T. Hutchins, will take on a new corporate role as Vice President, Supply Chain Operations, Azelis Americas under Ted Burke.

Additionally, the construction products additives business, currently embedded in P.T. Hutchins and led by Tom Fasteson, will be branded as Azelis Americas Construction Solutions. Fasteson and his team will report directly to Gruber.