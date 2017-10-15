First WCS Keynote Speaker to Discuss the Ever-Changing World of Architectural Coatings

Today’s keynote speaker is John Gilbert, Chief Research and Development Officer, Behr Process Corporation, Masco Coatings Group. There are many drivers of change in today’s architectural coatings industry. New developments in raw materials have allowed formulators to improve the overall property profiles of paint products. Environmental regulation has brought about changes in how products are formulated. End users have voiced desire for better properties such as hiding, durability, resistance to dirt and low environmental impact. These and other forces have brought about many waves of change in our industry. This presentation will examine some of the changes that have happened recently as well as some future trends.