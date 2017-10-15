From the Show Floor

Elementis Showcases Industrial Thickeners

October 15, 2017
Elementis is exhibiting its new THIXATROL® PM industrial thickeners at WCS Booth 301. These products provide high viscosity, thixotropy and thick-layer sag control in high-build systems that contain little solvent or are solvent-free. They have broad compatibility with various solvents and diluents without impacting adhesion or corrosion properties, and are cost-effective, 100%-active powders that are highly efficient at low loading levels. Because they are seed resistant, these thickeners allow low-temperature activation and processing, making them easier to use than traditional technologies.

