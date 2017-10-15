From the Show Floor

ICL\Advanced Additives Features Specialty Additives

October 15, 2017
ICL\Advanced Additives is showcasing its organic corrosion and tannin stain inhibitors for coatings at Booth 528. Comply with environmental and safety standards, improve adhesion and provide a high-gloss, corrosion-resistant finish with HALOX® organic corrosion inhibitors. Achieve high performance and good compatibility in most water-based systems with the highly effective liquid tannin stain-blocking additive, HALOX® X-TAIN® L-44. The company’s products are formulated to offer safer, more durable and longer-lasting coatings solutions.

