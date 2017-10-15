WACKER POLYMERS Announces Price Increases

MUNICH – WACKER POLYMERS is raising prices for the VINNAPAS®, VINNOL® and PRIMIS® brands of dispersions globally. Effective Oct. 16, 2017, prices will increase by up to 10%, or as customer contracts allow. This measure has been necessitated by the ongoing cost increases, especially through market price increases, for raw materials such as vinyl acetate monomer.

WACKER POLYMERS is also increasing prices for VINNAPAS®, VINNACEL® and ETONIS® brands of dispersible polymer powders. Effective Nov. 1, 2017, prices will be increased by 7%, or as customer contracts allow. This measure has been necessitated by the continued increase in costs.