PPG to Celebrate Golden Anniversary of DURANAR Coatings at METALCON 2017

PITTSBURGH – PPG will celebrate the 50th anniversary of DURANAR® coatings and host “Oktoberfest Around the World” during METALCON 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Oct. 18-20.

Brian Knapp, PPG Director, Coil and Building Products, said METALCON attendees are likely to understand the historical significance of Duranar coatings for the architectural and metal construction industries.

“Before Duranar coatings were introduced by PPG in 1967, architects and designers were reluctant to specify color coatings for metal building components because the coatings would chalk or fade and lose color within a decade,” he explained. “As one of the first 70-percent fluoropolymer coatings, Duranar coatings were chemically inert, which made them virtually impervious to chemical, ultraviolet (UV) and other types of environmental degradation. Due to their proprietary formulation, these coatings retain color and gloss for decades and have become one of the most proven and trusted products in the industry.”

To commemorate the product’s 50th anniversary, PPG will feature a photographic retrospective and provide a brochure and mementos of famous buildings finished with Duranar coatings at booth 1614 during METALCON. The company also will be displaying performance and value-driven products, such as DURASTAR® ULTRA-COOL® and DURAFORM® BP coatings, at the show.

Durastar ULTRA-Cool coatings combine advanced resin, crosslinking and tinting technologies developed by PPG for polyester coatings and unite them with Duranar coatings’ industry-leading pigment and primer systems. The coatings also feature PPG’s proprietary infrared-reflective (IR-reflective) ULTRA-Cool coatings technology, which deflects solar heat to help buildings stay cooler and use less energy.

Duraform BP coatings are formulated with PPG’s proprietary polyester polymer to deliver a higher grade of coating quality for value-focused building product manufacturers. These products combine better forming flexibility with increased resistance to fading, chalking, dirt and stains.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Duranar coatings, METALCON attendees are invited to “Oktoberfest Around the World” at the PPG booth on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

METALCON was established in 1991 and is now the largest international event in the metal construction industry and the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted entirely to the application of metal in industrial, institutional, light commercial and residential projects.

For more information, visit www.ppgmetalcoatings.com.