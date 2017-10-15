CCAI Partners with Workshops for Warriors

TAYLOR MILL, KY - The Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI) and Workshops for Warriors entered into an agreement on Sept. 6, 2017, to develop an industrial finishing certificate program for Workshops for Warriors students. The program, Finishing for Warriors, is scheduled to be launched in 2019.

Finishing for Warriors will provide veterans, wounded veterans and transitioning service members the opportunity to participate in quality training and receive a certificate to prepare them for a career in industrial finishing at a variety of levels. The CCAI-developed curriculum will include several certificate programs, including a Liquid Coating certificate, Powder Coating certificate, Master Liquid Coating certificate, Master Powder Coating certificate and a Master Finishing certificate. Program duration ranges from 4 to 16 weeks and includes both classroom and hands-on learning.

Held at the Workshops for Warriors facility in San Diego, program training materials will be provided by CCAI for students at no cost. In addition, CCAI will work with members to secure donations of equipment and installation required for hands-on training and will identify qualified personnel to teach both the liquid and powder coating curricula.