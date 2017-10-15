Freeman Technology Expands Operations into Germany

TEWKESBURY, UK - Powder characterization specialist Freeman Technology has expanded its global operations with the establishment of an office in Germany. Additionally, Daniel Weber joins the team as Product Manager and will be based in the region to provide sales and customer support.

“We have been working with businesses in Germany since the company was founded. It has long been a region with a significant number of powder processing companies across a range of industries,” said Tim Freeman, Managing Director. “The region’s economic status is supported by competence in engineering and manufacturing. Following our recent expansions into other countries and the diversification of our product line, Germany was the obvious next step for Freeman Technology.”

Headquartered in the UK, the company has specialized in the characterization of powders since the late 1990s, with the introduction of its flagship product, the FT4 Powder Rheometer®.

“I am confident that the increased local support provided by our new operation will further enable customers to benefit from the technologies and experience that Freeman Technology have developed over the last 17 years,” said Freeman.