Siegwerk Acquires Van Son Liquids B.V.

SIEGBURG, Germany/HILVERSUM, the Netherlands – Printing inks supplier Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA has signed a contract to purchase Van Son Liquids B.V., Hilversum, the Netherlands. The family-owned company manufactures water-based flexo and gravure printing inks.

With this additional purchase in the water-based ink segment, Siegwerk is further expanding its product portfolio for paper and board applications and strengthens its local footprint in the Benelux region. “Van Son Liquids B.V. is one of the leading ink manufacturers in the Netherlands. The company is known for its high-quality inks with excellent consistency. Its ink and coating solutions perfectly fit into our water-based ink portfolio,” said Piet Deceunynck, Regional Sales Director Central and North Europe Paper and Board at Siegwerk. “The merger enables us to expand our local footprint in the Benelux region and therefore to continue raising our profile as a supplier of water-based printing inks in Europe.”

The deal includes the transfer of all technical expertise, product portfolio and manufacturing equipment related to Van Son Liquids headquarters in Hilversum. Siegwerk will continue to produce and serve customers from the production site in Hilversum. As a new member of the Siegwerk family, Van Son Liquids B.V. will be renamed Siegwerk Hilversum B.V. The product brand name AquaBase+ will be kept. Both companies will work closely together to ensure a smooth integration of business without any interference for current customers.

The acquisition of Van Son Liquids B.V. follows other strategic investments and disinvestments that Siegwerk has completed to enhance its position as a full-range provider for the packaging market. Earlier this year, Siegwerk acquired Hi-Tech Products Ltd., a specialist supplier of water-based inks and coatings located in the UK.