AkzoNobel Makes Changes to Supervisory Board

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel announced the nomination of a new supervisory board member, Michiel Jaski, following an extensive search process. This follows the nomination of Sue Clark and Patrick Thomas for appointment to the supervisory board as announced on Aug. 16, 2017.

A request from AkzoNobel shareholder Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited (USS) was received on July 24 to nominate Eric Meurice for appointment to the supervisory board. The supervisory board has accordingly placed this proposal on the agenda of the EGM taking place Nov. 30, 2017.

As announced previously, there is a vacancy for three additional AkzoNobel supervisory board members. The General Meeting can therefore vote for the appointment of Thomas or Meurice.

The company has stated that the supervisory board does not support the proposal from USS to appoint Meurice, taking into consideration feedback received from an independent search firm during the process.

Sari Baldauf, member of the supervisory board since 2012, has decided to step down as of Dec. 1, 2017 due to time requirements for fulfilling other roles and responsibilities.

Antony Burgmans, Chairman of the supervisory board, commented, "Sari made a significant contribution to our board due to her extensive global business experience and insight. We wish her all the best for the future. I am very pleased we have nominated Michiel Jaski who brings with him a wealth of knowledge and insights, which will benefit the composition of our board moving forward."

The appointment of Clark, Thomas and Jaski is subject to shareholder approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting on Nov. 30, 2017.

As per AkzoNobel's articles of association, Thomas can be appointed by a simple majority of the votes cast; Meurice, as a nominee of USS, requires at least a two-thirds majority of the votes cast, if such a majority represents more than half the issued share capital.