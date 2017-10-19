Sink or Swim Symposium Issues Call for Papers and Keynote Speakers

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Coatings Society (CCS) is reaching out to industry professionals and leaders to present technical papers at the 2018 Sink or Swim technical symposium. This is a great opportunity to present your technical expertise on relevant coating industry topics from concept to realized product or methodology. Increase your visibility and value to the coatings industry by participating in this special event.

Keynote speakers are needed for this event. Your expertise and insight on developing and transferring new technology is vital to all those who attend. Your paper will help the coatings industry adapt to a changing world by understanding advances in coatings technology.

The 61st annual Sink or Swim Symposium is an industry-leading forum for keynote speakers. The 2018 program theme is "Adapting to a Changing World, Advances in Coatings Technology." The symposium takes place June 5-6, 2018, at Cleveland's Airport Marriott. For more information about being a keynote speaker or presenting a technical paper, contact Ben Carlozzo at 440/221.4265 or complete the form on the CCS website.

The deadline for submission of abstracts is Feb. 28, 2018. To learn more about the CCS visit www.clevelandcoatingssociety.org.