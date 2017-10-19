OCSiAl Launches Advisory Board

LUXEMBOURG - On Oct. 1, 2017, the new OCSiAl Advisory Board held its opening meeting in Luxembourg at the company's headquarters.

Setting up the advisory board is a landmark in the strategic development and management of OCSiAl, the world's leading manufacturer of single-wall carbon nanotubes. The board members' ample experience and wealth of knowledge of the chemical markets will assist OCSiAl as it continues to commercialize its groundbreaking nanotube-based technologies.

The advisory board comprises Thomas Oury, former Vice President for Performance Materials at DuPont; Maurits van Tol, Senior Vice President for Innovation and Technology at Borealis, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefins, base chemicals and fertilizers; and Oren Gafri, a co-founder and Senior Partner of the Millennium Materials Technologies Funds I and II, which are widely known for investing in seed- and early-stage materials science companies and then leading them to IPOs.

"The experience and advice of Messrs Gafri, Oury and van Tol will be invaluable both to OCSiAl and to its clients who are developing applications of TUBALL nanotubes," said Yuri Koropachinskiy, President of OCSiAl. "The first advisory board meeting was focused on the ability of single-wall carbon nanotubes to bring a new impetus to particular chemical markets."