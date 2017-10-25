New Managing Director to Lead Spiroflow Automation Solutions Inc.

MONROE, NC - Spiroflow Holdings Inc. has appointed David Rose as Managing Director of Spiroflow Automation Solutions Inc. Rose joins Spiroflow's executive team at a time when the company continues to grow within its traditional market segments as well as its Systems Integration business.

Rose brings experience in operations management, organizational design and business development in the manufacturing and engineering industries. He comes to Spiroflow from Precision Castparts Corp. where he held the position of VP and General Manager of its Materials Business. Previously, Rose served in a variety of business leadership roles as President, CEO and Managing Director for GE, and various other aerospace, railway, and building products industry companies.