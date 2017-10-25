Behr Taps H. Hendy Associates to Design New Headquarters

NEWPORT BEACH, CA – Behr Process Corp., one of the nation's largest suppliers of architectural paint and exterior wood care products, has engaged Newport Beach-based interior architecture and planning firm H. Hendy Associates (Hendy) to design the company's new headquarters in Santa Ana, California. Completion of the design is expected in spring of 2018.

The 230,000 square feet of space at 1801 E. St. Andrew Place will accommodate company growth and consolidate multiple office buildings into one centralized location. Hendy's design vision will create an environment that unites employees and reflects the history, heritage and culture of both Behr and Kilz paints and primers.

The new office will feature a variety of working spaces with the latest in business technology and design, and an emphasis on employee health and wellness will be incorporated throughout the space. A state-of-the-art research and development laboratory will also be a focal point of the space.

"The new design reflects our company's bold entrepreneurial spirit and brand promise," said Jeff Filley, President at Behr Process Corp. "Our employees have worked hard to help Behr and Kilz develop and deliver the best products and services to our industry and our customers. Quality and innovation are the cornerstones of our success, and our new space will demonstrate our continued commitment to those hallmarks."

Founded in 1979, Hendy is a national interior architecture and planning company offering a full range of services for corporate and multifamily clients.