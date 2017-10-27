WACKER Expands Technical Center in Michigan

MUNICH/ADRIAN, MI – Munich-based chemicals group WACKER is expanding the service portfolio of its technical center in Adrian, Michigan. For the first time, WACKER is establishing a global laboratory dedicated to developing and commercializing new industrial applications for its cyclodextrin products. These organic, ring-shaped sugar molecules are capable of binding, releasing or stabilizing substances. Because of these abilities, cyclodextrins are used in numerous industries, from household and personal care to pharma, cosmetics, textiles, food and agrochemicals, as well as in the coatings sector. The new laboratory enables WACKER to develop together with its customers novel, tailored product solutions and to open new markets for cyclodextrins.

“By enhancing research efforts in the field of cyclodextrin technology, our emphasis will be on developing new and advanced applications in growth markets, such as smart polymers, functional coatings and environmental remediation,” said Dr. Jörn Winterfeld, Vice President Business Line Agro & Pharma at WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS, the Group’s life sciences and biotechnology division. “With our new lab and our collaborations with leading academics and industrial partners, we are ideally positioned to further explore novel market opportunities for our innovative cyclodextrins.”

Research areas are, for example, innovative polymer systems based on cyclodextrins for self-healing coatings. WACKER is cooperating with leading scientists to tap the potentials of this new material, as the plant-based sugar molecules offer a novel and environmentally sound alternative to many traditional materials. Further current projects are exploring the capabilities of cyclodextrin in water or air treatment applications, for instance to filter unwanted odors or pollutants.

WACKER’s involvement in cyclodextrin-related research and development began in the early 1980s. Today, WACKER is a global market leader and the only company globally to manufacture all of the three naturally occurring cyclodextrins. WACKER has been producing the sugar molecules at its Eddyville site in the United States since 1999.