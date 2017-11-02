Monitor Coatings Receives Funding to Develop Functional Gradient Design Coatings

NORTH TYNESIDE, England – Monitor Coatings Ltd., a surface engineering specialist in North Tyneside, England, and part of Castolin Eutectic Group, has been cofunded by the UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK, to work in collaboration with Cranfield University to develop low-cost customizable coatings that can coat 3D geometries while protecting against aggressive high-temperature environments. The study, which started in September 2017, will use the process of exothermic reaction synthesis to modify low-cost sprayed metallic surface coatings. The need to reduce CO 2 emissions is pushing thermal power plants to use higher operating temperatures and biomass/waste derived fuels, increasing the demand on heat exchanger tubes.

The ER-Sealcoat project aims to develop a low-cost method of producing customizable coatings that can coat 3D geometries (internal and external) and protect against aggressive high-temperature environments. The seal coating is produced as a tailored slurry mix containing chemically active components, which react exothermically with the sprayed base coat. The heat released from this stored chemical energy enhances diffusion and intermetallic formation with the base coat, producing a sealed surface with a bespoke chemical gradient capable of resisting fireside corrosion and high-temperature oxidation in aggressive conditions such as a biomass/waste-fired advanced thermal power plant.

The ER-Sealcoat system would result in improved performance through its functional gradient design and ability to close surface-breaking porosity and seal the coating, thus reducing direct and indirect processing costs compared to current industrial coating methods. With a growing portfolio of products and a comprehensive range of services, Monitor Coatings continues to invest in research and development to ensure technology enhancement and quality is at the forefront of the organization.