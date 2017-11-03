USS Withdraws Nominee to AkzoNobel’s Supervisory Board
AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel confirmed that USS has withdrawn Eric Meurice as a nominee for appointment to the supervisory board in the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of AkzoNobel to be held on Nov. 30, 2017.
The EGM agenda with explanatory notes and the EGM notice will be updated accordingly to reflect that the nomination of Meurice was withdrawn by USS.
