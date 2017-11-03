EU Company News

USS Withdraws Nominee to AkzoNobel’s Supervisory Board

CompanyNews-95996740.jpg
November 3, 2017
KEYWORDS Paint and Coating Manufacturers
Reprints
No Comments

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel confirmed that USS has withdrawn Eric Meurice as a nominee for appointment to the supervisory board in the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of AkzoNobel to be held on Nov. 30, 2017.

The EGM agenda with explanatory notes and the EGM notice will be updated accordingly to reflect that the nomination of Meurice was withdrawn by USS.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.