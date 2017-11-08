GMZ Hires Technical Sales Representative

STAMFORD, CT – GMZ, an Azelis company, has hired Philip Peterson as a Technical Sales Representative for the CASE market segment in Michigan and northern Indiana. Peterson will be responsible for driving positive results with the company's principals by utilizing his extensive product knowledge to help customers solve their most pressing formulation challenges. Peterson has an extensive technical background along with a long, successful career in the CASE business, having been involved with the coatings industry since 1985. In the course of his distinguished career, Peterson has held positions as a Chemist, Lab Manager, Distribution Manager, and Distribution Sales, most recently with The Chidley & Peto Co.

Azelis is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients present in over 40 countries across the globe.