BASF Invests in Functional Chemicals Company

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany/BOSTON – BASF Venture Capital (BASF) is leading an $8 million Series B financing round in the U.S. functional chemistry firm, NBD Nanotechnologies (NBD Nano). Headquartered in Boston, NBD Nano is a specialty chemicals company with a proprietary platform technology that gives surfaces unique properties such as repellency or adhesion. BASF is joined in the round by new investor Henkel AG & Co., along with existing investors including Phoenix Venture Partners, among others.

"NBD Nano's products allow for a tremendous variety of applications in electronics, consumer goods and automotive," said Markus Solibieda, Managing Director at BASF Venture Capital. "In addition, the company's technology platform provides them with a strong base for future innovations."

NBD Nano's product offerings include RepelShell™ plastic additives that allow any plastic resin to become more repellent than the leading fluoropolymer technologies, and InvisiPrint™ coatings that significantly reduce fingerprint visibility on a variety of surfaces. "These products are truly unique and will add significant value to NBD Nano's customers," added Jacob Grose, Investment Manager at BASF Venture Capital.

";This financing allows us to further grow our business with our customers and partners while continuing to innovate within our proprietary platform," said Miguel Galvez, CEO of NBD Nano. "We will be able to achieve the scale our customers expect from us and offer our novel solutions, which we have developed independently or in collaboration with leading industry partners, to a wider array of markets."

BASF Venture Capital GmbH was established in 2001 as a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF New Business GmbH, Ludwigshafen, Germany, with the aim of exploring new growth potentials based on investment in startup companies and funds.