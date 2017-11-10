Cetec Equipment Helps Restore Historic Site in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO – Cetec, a Brazilian producer of industrial painting equipment, is participating in the restoration project of the facade of Condomínio Três Irmãos, a building whose construction dates back to 1946 in Rio de Janeiro, and which is listed as an historic site.

Conducted by Block at Block, a company that specializes in the restoration of buildings in compliance with the requirements of the Rio World Heritage Institute, and under the guidance of architect Diogo Caprio, the restoration includes the painting of 1,700 linear meters using the airless SM-10 Plus machine, supplied by Cetec.

"It will take us seven days to cover this area, compared to 30 days if the painting was done manually, with a paint roller," said Celso Caprio, Director of Block at Block. In addition to expediting the completion of the work, the fact that the company provided a technician to monitor the work helped to favor Cetec for the project. "He will help us avoid any kind of problem during the service. Because it is a historic building, the painting must be done as carefully as possible."

For Eduardo Cernic, Director of Cetec, participating in the restoration of Condomínio Três Irmãos is a milestone in the history of the company. "We are contributing to the restoration of the architectural memory of one of the main Brazilian cities," he said.

Holder of the quality certificate ISO 9001, Cetec has supplied more than 20,000 machines to over 10,000 customers throughout South America.